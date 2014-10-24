Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)