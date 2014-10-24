Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,25 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
