Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,25 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
