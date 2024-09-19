Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

