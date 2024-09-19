Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 7,64 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
