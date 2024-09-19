Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 7,64 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

