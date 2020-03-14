Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)