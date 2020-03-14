Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,87 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
