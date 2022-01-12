Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 120
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
5146 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
