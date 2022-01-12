Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

