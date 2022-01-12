Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 120

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (12)
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
5146 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 50 Mark 1923 KL (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 50 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search