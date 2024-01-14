Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2387 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (8)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
10951 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PF65 RB
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
