Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2387 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
10951 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PF65 RB
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

