Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 11,0 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
6741 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
