Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
6741 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

