Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (12) AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) SP63 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)