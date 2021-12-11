Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 73,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) F (1)