Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,93 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 73,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
17152 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
