Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,93 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 73,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
17152 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1927 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search