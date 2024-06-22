Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

