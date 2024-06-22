Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (30)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

