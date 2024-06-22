Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 11,0 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
