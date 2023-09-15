Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
11846 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
8960 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

