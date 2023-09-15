Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

