Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
11846 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
8960 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
