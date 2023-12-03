Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18,4 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage BU 81
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11324 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
21793 $
Price in auction currency 94000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
