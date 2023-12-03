Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18,4 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage BU 81

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11324 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
21793 $
Price in auction currency 94000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

