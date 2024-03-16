Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint". Brass. Inscription "12 IV 24" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 "President's visit to the mint" with mark WJ. Brass. Inscription "12 IV 24". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

