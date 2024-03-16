Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint". Brass. Inscription "12 IV 24" (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass. Inscription "12 IV 24"
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 "President's visit to the mint" with mark WJ. Brass. Inscription "12 IV 24". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- GGN (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 6750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 "President's visit to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search