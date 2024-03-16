Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint". Brass. Inscription "12 IV 24" (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass. Inscription "12 IV 24"

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" Brass Inscription "12 IV 24" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" Brass Inscription "12 IV 24" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 "President's visit to the mint" with mark WJ. Brass. Inscription "12 IV 24". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 6750 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 "President's visit to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

