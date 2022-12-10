Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS63 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (2) + (1) Service NGC (4)