Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,88 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 350
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
4492 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS67+ BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
