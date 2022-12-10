Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,88 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 350

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
4492 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS67+ BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction GGN - December 5, 1992
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction GGN - December 5, 1992
Seller GGN
Date December 5, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

