Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
4637 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
4743 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

