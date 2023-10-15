Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
4637 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
4743 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search