Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

