Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2)