Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,65 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
7157 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
4878 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
