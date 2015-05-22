Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,65 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
7157 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
4878 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

