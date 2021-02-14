Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: With inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 With inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 With inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
8177 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5919 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1927 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search