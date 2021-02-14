Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

