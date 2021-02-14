Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: With inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
8177 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5919 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search