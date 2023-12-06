Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Convex inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Convex inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

