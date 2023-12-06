Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Convex inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Convex inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" Convex inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" Convex inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 110

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Convex inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
5243 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 10050 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1933 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search