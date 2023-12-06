Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Convex inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Convex inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 110
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Convex inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
5243 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 10050 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search