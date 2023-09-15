Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1927 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1927 WJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1927 WJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,3 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1927 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • WCN (13)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2551 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1927 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search