Pattern 2 Grosze 1927 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1927 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (5) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) SP58 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (1)

Niemczyk (7)

WCN (13)