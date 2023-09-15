Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1927 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,3 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1927 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2551 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
