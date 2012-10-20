Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1923. Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
73570 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
63250 $
Price in auction currency 63250 USD
