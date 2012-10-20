Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1923. Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
73570 $
Price in auction currency 230000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
63250 $
Price in auction currency 63250 USD
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
