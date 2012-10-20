Pattern 2 Grosze 1923. Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)