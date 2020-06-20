Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1420 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
