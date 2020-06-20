Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1420 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search