Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1420 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)