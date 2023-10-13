Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5372 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

