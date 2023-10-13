Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 22 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5372 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
3598 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
12756 $
Price in auction currency 54000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition PF60 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF60 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
