Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Silver Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Silver Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 22 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5372 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
3598 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
12756 $
Price in auction currency 54000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition PF60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1934 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search