Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 . This bismuth coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)