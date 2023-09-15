Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bismuth
- Weight 3,84 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 . This bismuth coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
