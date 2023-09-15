Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bismuth
  • Weight 3,84 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 . This bismuth coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3671 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1934 All Polish coins Polish bismuth coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search