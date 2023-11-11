Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 19,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5475 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3857 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
