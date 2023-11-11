Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

