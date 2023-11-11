Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 19,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5475 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3857 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

