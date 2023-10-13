Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 22 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
5454 $
Price in auction currency 23500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
5964 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF62+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

