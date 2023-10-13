Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

