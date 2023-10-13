Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 22 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (12)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
5454 $
Price in auction currency 23500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
5964 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PF62+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search