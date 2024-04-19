Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 19,7 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
