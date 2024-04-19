Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 19,7 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1933 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search