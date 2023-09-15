Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11243 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12283 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

