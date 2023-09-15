Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11243 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12283 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
