Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Klippe (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (87) AU (4) XF (20) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) SP64 (8) SP63 (2) SP62 (7) SP61 (2) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (4) PF62 (5) PF61 (1) PF60 (2) CAMEO (3) + (2) Service NGC (24) PCGS (19) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

