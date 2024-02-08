Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Klippe (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 38 g
  • Diameter 47,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
5038 $
Price in auction currency 4700 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

