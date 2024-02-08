Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Klippe (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 38 g
- Diameter 47,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
5038 $
Price in auction currency 4700 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
