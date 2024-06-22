Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. With inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 22 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
