Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt". Klippe (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 30 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2193 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 61,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Rauch - December 4, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Rauch - December 4, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

