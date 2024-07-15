Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt". Klippe (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 30 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2193 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 61,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
