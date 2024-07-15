Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt". Klippe (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2193 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 61,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (26) AU (2) XF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) SP63 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF62 (2) PF61 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (10) PCGS (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

GGN (2)

Heritage (3)

Janas (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (8)

Rauch (2)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WCN (21)

WDA - MiM (3)