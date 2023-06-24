Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt". With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: With inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" With inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" With inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 22,1 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

