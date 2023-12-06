Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: With inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" With inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" With inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 22 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4369 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5712 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

