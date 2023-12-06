Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: With inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 22 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". With inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4369 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5712 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
