Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1927 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1927 WJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1927 WJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,74 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1927 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (9)
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5180 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

