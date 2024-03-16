Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1927 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,74 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1927 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5180 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
