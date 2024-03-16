Pattern 1 Grosz 1927 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1927 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

