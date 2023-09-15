Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Kings Norton
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
2891 $
Price in auction currency 12600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition SP66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
3162 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
