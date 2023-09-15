Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1923
- Mint Kings Norton
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
2891 $
Price in auction currency 12600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
3162 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
