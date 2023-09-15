Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1923. Bronze. One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze. One-sided strike of reverse
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1923
- Mint Kings Norton
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 . Bronze. One-sided strike of reverse. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2211 $
Price in auction currency 10750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search