Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1923. Bronze. One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze. One-sided strike of reverse

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 Bronze One-sided strike of reverse - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 Bronze One-sided strike of reverse - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Kings Norton
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 . Bronze. One-sided strike of reverse. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2211 $
Price in auction currency 10750 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
