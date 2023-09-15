Pattern 1 Grosz 1923. Bronze. One-sided strike of reverse (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 . Bronze. One-sided strike of reverse. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) SP65 (2) RB (2) BN (6) Service PCGS (2) NGC (6)