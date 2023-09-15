Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ. Bronze. One-sided strike of obverse (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze. One-sided strike of obverse
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1923
- Mint Kings Norton
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. One-sided strike of obverse. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1434 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2004 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
