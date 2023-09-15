Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ. Bronze. One-sided strike of obverse (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. One-sided strike of obverse. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) AU58 (1) SP63 (2) RB (4) BN (7) Service NGC (9) PCGS (2)