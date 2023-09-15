Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ. Bronze. One-sided strike of obverse (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze. One-sided strike of obverse

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ Bronze One-sided strike of obverse - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ Bronze One-sided strike of obverse - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Kings Norton
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 with mark WJ. Bronze. One-sided strike of obverse. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1434 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2004 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search