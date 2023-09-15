Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1923
- Mint Kings Norton
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 with mark KN WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
