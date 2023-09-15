Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Kings Norton
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 with mark KN WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Kings Norton Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 KN WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

