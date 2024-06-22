Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1934 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1934
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1934 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (12)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (18)
- Niemczyk (49)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (8)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (25)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (22)
- WDA - MiM (44)
- Wójcicki (29)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search