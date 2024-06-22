Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1934 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1934 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1934 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1934
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1934 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

