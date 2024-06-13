5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This brass coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.

