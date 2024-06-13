Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 32,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This brass coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
