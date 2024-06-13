Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1923 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1923 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This brass coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

