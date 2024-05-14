2 Grosze 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1923 with mark WJ. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2300 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

