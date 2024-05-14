Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1923 with mark WJ. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2300 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Inasta (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (18)
- Wójcicki (21)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search