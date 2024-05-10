Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1933 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1933 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1933 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 7,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1933 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.

Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1933 WJ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1933 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
