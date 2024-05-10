2 Grosze 1933 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1933 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (77) AU (2) XF (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (28) MS64 (24) MS63 (5) MS62 (8) AU55 (2) RD (3) RB (35) BN (36) + (1) Service NGC (66) PCGS (8)

