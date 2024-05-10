Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1933 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 7,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1933 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
