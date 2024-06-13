Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,50 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 17,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1927 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
