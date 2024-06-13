Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1927 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Grosz 1927 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,50 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 17,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1927 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Wójcicki (19)
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1927 WJ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1927 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search