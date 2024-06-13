1 Grosz 1927 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1927 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (87) AU (2) XF (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (10) MS65 (30) MS64 (18) MS63 (11) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) RB (26) BN (44) Service NGC (69) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (16)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (5)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (6)

TMAJK sro (1)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (14)

Wójcicki (19)