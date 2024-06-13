Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1923 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Grosz 1923 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,50 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 30,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1923 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (13)
  • Marciniak (25)
  • Niemczyk (21)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (19)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (25)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (29)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (58)
  • Wójcicki (49)
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search