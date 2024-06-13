Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,50 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 30,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1923 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
