1 Grosz 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1923 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

