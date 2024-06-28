Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 24,9 g
- Pure silver (0,6004 oz) 18,675 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 57,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
