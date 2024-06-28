5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 57,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (52) AU (36) XF (80) VF (46) F (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (11) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (5) PF63 (2) PF62 (4) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (11) ULTRA CAMEO (1) + (1) Service NGC (29) PCGS (21) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

