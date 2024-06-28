Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 24,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,6004 oz) 18,675 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 57,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2213 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Teutoburger - May 19, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction
Poland 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1927 "St. Mary's Basilica", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

