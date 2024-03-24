2 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Pfennig 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

