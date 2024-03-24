Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Pfennig 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
