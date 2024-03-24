Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1923 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 2 Pfennig 1923 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Pfennig 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (22)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (30)
  • Wójcicki (23)
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 2 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

