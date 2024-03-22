Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1923 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Pfennig 1923 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (27)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (33)
  • Wójcicki (26)
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Pfennig 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

