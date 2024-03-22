1 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (40) UNC (95) AU (1) XF (10) VF (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (19) MS65 (17) MS64 (31) MS63 (14) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (4) PF64 (14) PF63 (6) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) RD (9) RB (23) BN (82) + (1) Service NGC (98) PCGS (17) GENI (1)

