1 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
