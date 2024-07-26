Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0603 oz) 1,875 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Utrecht
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (431)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
