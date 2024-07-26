1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (71) UNC (126) AU (50) XF (116) VF (62) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (24) MS63 (20) MS62 (21) MS61 (4) AU58 (11) AU55 (5) AU50 (1) PF67 (4) PF66 (12) PF65 (7) PF64 (12) PF63 (7) PF62 (2) PF61 (4) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) + (2) Service NGC (95) PCGS (46) GCN (1) ANACS (1)

