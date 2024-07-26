Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0603 oz) 1,875 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,000,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1923
- Mint Utrecht
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (431)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1923 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
