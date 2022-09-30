Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1812
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2162 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

