1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Variety: Silver
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1812
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2162 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
