1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1812
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
