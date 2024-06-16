Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1812
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Shilling 1812 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1812 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

