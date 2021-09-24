Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1808
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WCN (5)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1273 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1884 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search