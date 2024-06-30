1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,550. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

