Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 29,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

  Aurea (1)
  Busso Peus (2)
  cgb.fr (1)
  CNG (4)
  • CNG (4)
  Felzmann (1)
  GGN (1)
  • GGN (1)
  Grün (3)
  Heritage (1)
  Höhn (4)
  iNumis (1)
  Jean ELSEN (1)
  Künker (23)
  Marciniak (10)
  Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  New York Sale (1)
  Niemczyk (16)
  Numedux (1)
  Numimarket (1)
  Numisbalt (4)
  PDA & PGN (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  Rauch (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  Rhenumis (1)
  Rzeszowski DA (1)
  Schulman (1)
  SINCONA (1)
  Tempus (1)
  Teutoburger (2)
  UBS (1)
  • UBS (1)
  WAG (3)
  WCN (28)
  WDA - MiM (7)
  Westfälische (2)
  Wójcicki (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1973 $
Price in auction currency 7750 PLN
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3627 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of Thaler 1754 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

