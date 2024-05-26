Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

