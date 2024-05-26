Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1754 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 29,23 g
- Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1754
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1754 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1973 $
Price in auction currency 7750 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3627 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
